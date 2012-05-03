My Best March and April Articles

I never got around to listing my best work for March, so I’m combining it with April. March was a particularly good month for my Answer Line blog. April, on the other hand, saw a considerable number of Bayflicks posts, thanks to the San Francisco International Film Festival.
- Moving media from your PC to the big screen (behind a paywall)
- Protect your computer: sandbox apps and files (behind a paywall)
- Safely send sensitive information over the Net (behind a paywall)
Answer Line
- Windows 8: Two Operating Systems Barely on Speaking Terms
- Restore Your System When You Can’t Launch System Restore
- I Can’t Eject This Flash Drive (or External Hard Drive)
- Installing Windows and Linux On the Same Computer
- Will I Be Able to Activate XP after 2014?
- How Do I Back Up?
- Windows Takes Too Long to Boot
- Try Windows 8 Without Losing Windows 7
- Can I Safely Open Suspected Spam?
- International Travel and Your Laptop
- Should I Scan an External Drive for Malware?
- Expand Your Smartphone’s Battery Life
Bayflicks
- Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan’s Hope
- SFIFF Report: Two Frightening Films on Wednesday
- James Bond 50th Anniversary at the Castro
- SF International Film Festival Preview, Part II
- Free Men
- SFIFF Report: Vegetarian Restaurants, Hippy Communes, and The Source
- SFIFF Report: Kanbar Awards: David Webb Peoples & Unforgiven
- SFIFF Report: Buster Keaton and Merrill Garbus