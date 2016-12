If you’ve been to PC World’s Answer Line page lately, you may notice that the latest post is from December 3. Is this the end of Answer Line?

No. Do to a technical problem (or perhaps a design problem; I’m not sure), it’s no longer possible to assign a new article to the Answer Line column/blog. This will be fixed.

In the meantime, I’m still posting new Answer Line pieces every Monday and Thursday. You can find them all on my PC World author’s page.